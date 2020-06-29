1824 S Street, NW #303

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment located on S Street in Dupont Circle - Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment located within the Sagamore Condominium. Recently renovated. 897 Sq Ft. The apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, tons of closet space, expansive windows allowing plenty of natural light in-unit washer and dryer, decorative fireplace, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, and storage in the building's basement. Enjoy the spectacular view from the community rooftop.



The property is close to grocery stores (Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter, etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 98, riders score of 86 and a bikers score of 95! Dupont Metro is .2 miles away (red line) and U Street Metro is .8 miles away (Green and Yellow line). There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, S1, S2, 43, 90, S4, H1, 42. There are six Capital Bike shares within 8 blocks!



The application fee is $75 per person. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas and building move-in fee of $250.



Minimum 650 FICO credit score and background check.



Unit is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



