Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

1824 S Street, NW #303

1824 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1824 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment located on S Street in Dupont Circle - Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment located within the Sagamore Condominium. Recently renovated. 897 Sq Ft. The apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, tons of closet space, expansive windows allowing plenty of natural light in-unit washer and dryer, decorative fireplace, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, and storage in the building's basement. Enjoy the spectacular view from the community rooftop.

The property is close to grocery stores (Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter, etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 98, riders score of 86 and a bikers score of 95! Dupont Metro is .2 miles away (red line) and U Street Metro is .8 miles away (Green and Yellow line). There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, S1, S2, 43, 90, S4, H1, 42. There are six Capital Bike shares within 8 blocks!

The application fee is $75 per person. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas and building move-in fee of $250.

Minimum 650 FICO credit score and background check.

Unit is Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500. To arrange a showing email CRAIG@Chatel.US

(RLNE5176806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 S Street, NW #303 have any available units?
1824 S Street, NW #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 S Street, NW #303 have?
Some of 1824 S Street, NW #303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 S Street, NW #303 currently offering any rent specials?
1824 S Street, NW #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 S Street, NW #303 pet-friendly?
No, 1824 S Street, NW #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1824 S Street, NW #303 offer parking?
No, 1824 S Street, NW #303 does not offer parking.
Does 1824 S Street, NW #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 S Street, NW #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 S Street, NW #303 have a pool?
No, 1824 S Street, NW #303 does not have a pool.
Does 1824 S Street, NW #303 have accessible units?
No, 1824 S Street, NW #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 S Street, NW #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 S Street, NW #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

