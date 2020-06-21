All apartments in Washington
1820 PARK ROAD NW
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:52 AM

1820 PARK ROAD NW

1820 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
For inquiries, reach out to Listing Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
1820 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1820 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1820 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
