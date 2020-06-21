Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1820 PARK ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1820 PARK ROAD NW
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1820 PARK ROAD NW
1820 Park Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1820 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
For inquiries, reach out to Listing Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
1820 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1820 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1820 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 PARK ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University