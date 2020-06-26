1816 5th Street, NW #2

Amenities

Spectacular Shaw 2 Bedroom Condo with updated Kitchen and Parking! - Picture yourself steps away from the great entertainment and restaurants that U street has to offer. This updated 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in The Blake Condominium has everything to offer in the Shaw neighborhood. The spacious living-dining area welcomes you home for a day of relaxation that features a small atrium. The hallway leads to a full bath with spa jets tub/shower along with a guest bedroom that also opens to the atrium. The in-unit laundry is centrally located. The Master Bedroom Suite is located in the rear of the condo for a quiet night sleep that flows into the Master Bath with a large walk-in shower. The condo has one space secure parking. Tenant pays for Electric. Contact Craig Shireman"Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate. Email for showings at CRAIG@CHATEL.US



Pets- Dogs only. A non-refundable one-time pet fee of $250 applies. Sorry kitties!



Interior Information

Living/Dining Area - 17'5" x 22'8"

Master Bedroom -12'9" x 12'9"

Bedroom Two -8'6" x 11'4"

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Dryer - Front Loading, Freezer, Icemaker, Intercom, Microwave, Oven/Range-Electric, Washer - Front Loading, Water Heater

Entry Location: 1st Floor

Interior Features: Combination Dining/Living, Floor Plan-Traditional

Living Area Sq.Ft.: 957 sq ft.



One Space Secure Parking

Garage Features: Open Air Garage - Rear Entry, Garage Door Opener



The Blake Condo -Transportation & Location: The Blake Condominium is located in the Shaw neighborhood on 5th St NW between Florida and Rhode Island Avenues NW. The closest Metro to The Blake Condos is Shaw-Howard U Station on the Green and Yellow Lines. The nearest grocery stores are the Giant at 1400 7th St and Whole Foods Market at 1440 P St NW.



Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Application fee -$75, Tenant must pass a background check and have at least a FICO score of 650.



Contact Craig Shireman"Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate. Email for showings at CRAIG@CHATEL.US The application fee is $75 per person.



No Cats Allowed



