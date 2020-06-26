All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1816 5th Street, NW #2
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1816 5th Street, NW #2

1816 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1816 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spectacular Shaw 2 Bedroom Condo with updated Kitchen and Parking! - Picture yourself steps away from the great entertainment and restaurants that U street has to offer. This updated 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in The Blake Condominium has everything to offer in the Shaw neighborhood. The spacious living-dining area welcomes you home for a day of relaxation that features a small atrium. The hallway leads to a full bath with spa jets tub/shower along with a guest bedroom that also opens to the atrium. The in-unit laundry is centrally located. The Master Bedroom Suite is located in the rear of the condo for a quiet night sleep that flows into the Master Bath with a large walk-in shower. The condo has one space secure parking. Tenant pays for Electric. Contact Craig Shireman"Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate. Email for showings at CRAIG@CHATEL.US

Pets- Dogs only. A non-refundable one-time pet fee of $250 applies. Sorry kitties!

Interior Information
Living/Dining Area - 17'5" x 22'8"
Master Bedroom -12'9" x 12'9"
Bedroom Two -8'6" x 11'4"
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Dryer - Front Loading, Freezer, Icemaker, Intercom, Microwave, Oven/Range-Electric, Washer - Front Loading, Water Heater
Entry Location: 1st Floor
Interior Features: Combination Dining/Living, Floor Plan-Traditional
Living Area Sq.Ft.: 957 sq ft.

One Space Secure Parking
Garage Features: Open Air Garage - Rear Entry, Garage Door Opener

The Blake Condo -Transportation & Location: The Blake Condominium is located in the Shaw neighborhood on 5th St NW between Florida and Rhode Island Avenues NW. The closest Metro to The Blake Condos is Shaw-Howard U Station on the Green and Yellow Lines. The nearest grocery stores are the Giant at 1400 7th St and Whole Foods Market at 1440 P St NW.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Application fee -$75, Tenant must pass a background check and have at least a FICO score of 650.

Contact Craig Shireman"Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate. Email for showings at CRAIG@CHATEL.US The application fee is $75 per person.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4931080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 5th Street, NW #2 have any available units?
1816 5th Street, NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 5th Street, NW #2 have?
Some of 1816 5th Street, NW #2's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 5th Street, NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1816 5th Street, NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 5th Street, NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 5th Street, NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1816 5th Street, NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1816 5th Street, NW #2 offers parking.
Does 1816 5th Street, NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 5th Street, NW #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 5th Street, NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1816 5th Street, NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1816 5th Street, NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1816 5th Street, NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 5th Street, NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 5th Street, NW #2 has units with dishwashers.
