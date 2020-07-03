All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1813 19TH STREET NW

1813 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1813 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available for shorter term rental at higher monthly rate! Charming two bedroom, two full baths condo in historic Dupont Circle Brownstone. When you step inside you will immediately notice the attention to detail. Elegant crown molding and mantle. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. Sick of white cabinets? You won't find them in this kitchen. There is sleek, modern gray, slow-close cabinets. Armstrong Engineered wide plank wood flooring installed in 2015. Glass shelf built-ins in the dining area next to the gas fireplace. California Closet in Master Bedroom, Master Bath fully renovated in 2016. Outdoor patio space. Walk Score 98 - steps from the Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 19TH STREET NW have any available units?
1813 19TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 19TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1813 19TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 19TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1813 19TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 19TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1813 19TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1813 19TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1813 19TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1813 19TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 19TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 19TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1813 19TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1813 19TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1813 19TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 19TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 19TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

