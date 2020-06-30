All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B

1812 28th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Anacostia
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1812 28th Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big Newly Renovated 1 BR Home!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with tons of space! Front entry has an entry mudroom/foyer where you can keep coats, boots, umbrellas, etc. From there you enter into a large open living space that flows into a wonderful big modern kitchen and washer/dryer. Nice big bedroom with lots of windows/natural light. Enjoy the luxury bathroom with beautiful large shower room and towel warmer rack! (Video tour on YouTube 1812 28th Pl) No pets allowed. located in a quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from Pennsylvania Ave., Southeast. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual incomef $35k +. ] $50 non-refundable application fee. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B have any available units?
1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B currently offering any rent specials?
1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B pet-friendly?
No, 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B offer parking?
No, 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B does not offer parking.
Does 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B have a pool?
No, 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B does not have a pool.
Does 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B have accessible units?
No, 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B does not have units with air conditioning.

