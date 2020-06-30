1812 28th Pl SE Unit #B

Amenities

Big Newly Renovated 1 BR Home!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with tons of space! Front entry has an entry mudroom/foyer where you can keep coats, boots, umbrellas, etc. From there you enter into a large open living space that flows into a wonderful big modern kitchen and washer/dryer. Nice big bedroom with lots of windows/natural light. Enjoy the luxury bathroom with beautiful large shower room and towel warmer rack! (Video tour on YouTube 1812 28th Pl) No pets allowed. located in a quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from Pennsylvania Ave., Southeast. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual incomef $35k +. ] $50 non-refundable application fee. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518312)