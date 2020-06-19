All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1807 PHELPS PLACE NW

1807 Phelps Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Phelps Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic opportunity to live in one of DC's most prestigious neighborhoods! This grand 4 bedroom, 4 bath, & 2 half bath town home features hardwood floors, high ceilings, sweeping staircase, and crown moldings throughout. The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts a SubZero refrigerator/freezer, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. All four bedrooms are spacious and sunny; each with it's own bath. Roof deck with incredible views. Walk score of 96 and Dupont METRO is less than 1 mi. Pets allowed and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW have any available units?
1807 PHELPS PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW have?
Some of 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1807 PHELPS PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 PHELPS PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
