1807 PHELPS PLACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic opportunity to live in one of DC's most prestigious neighborhoods! This grand 4 bedroom, 4 bath, & 2 half bath town home features hardwood floors, high ceilings, sweeping staircase, and crown moldings throughout. The gourmet eat-in kitchen boasts a SubZero refrigerator/freezer, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. All four bedrooms are spacious and sunny; each with it's own bath. Roof deck with incredible views. Walk score of 96 and Dupont METRO is less than 1 mi. Pets allowed and move-in ready!