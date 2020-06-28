All apartments in Washington
1753 U STREET NW
1753 U STREET NW

1753 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1753 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCTION!! Great opportunity to rent in the heart of U Street! This immaculate and modern top floor unit is flooded with natural light, double pane windows, exposed beautiful red brick wall and hardwood floors. The kitchen features a built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, Quartz countertops, double door fridge with a lower freezer. The bathroom includes a contemporary glass shower and Quartz countertop. There is an in-unit washer/dryer, and secured main entrance. This building is convenient to restaurants, local gym, shopping, Metro, Dupont, & Adams Morgan neighborhoods. No application fee! Small dogs under 30lbs are welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 U STREET NW have any available units?
1753 U STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 U STREET NW have?
Some of 1753 U STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 U STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1753 U STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 U STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 U STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1753 U STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1753 U STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1753 U STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1753 U STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 U STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1753 U STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1753 U STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1753 U STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 U STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1753 U STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
