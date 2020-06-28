1753 U STREET NW

Amenities
PRICE REDUCTION!! Great opportunity to rent in the heart of U Street! This immaculate and modern top floor unit is flooded with natural light, double pane windows, exposed beautiful red brick wall and hardwood floors. The kitchen features a built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, Quartz countertops, double door fridge with a lower freezer. The bathroom includes a contemporary glass shower and Quartz countertop. There is an in-unit washer/dryer, and secured main entrance. This building is convenient to restaurants, local gym, shopping, Metro, Dupont, & Adams Morgan neighborhoods. No application fee! Small dogs under 30lbs are welcomed!