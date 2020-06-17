1747 W STREET SE

Amenities

Welcome to 1747 W ST SE! Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom end-unit townhome in historic Anacostia. This recently built spacious townhome is offered FULLY furnished. All the bells and whistles including an open floor plan, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliance, walk-in closets and a parking pad in the back for convenient parking. 1 mile to Anacostia Metro Station convenient to The Hill, 295, 395. Nearby parks include Avalon Playground, Douglass Recreation Center and Fort Stanton Park.This property will be available for move-in April 1st. The landlord is open to short term leases.