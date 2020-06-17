All apartments in Washington
1747 W STREET SE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:03 PM

1747 W STREET SE

1747 W Street Southeast · (703) 224-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1747 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Welcome to 1747 W ST SE! Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom end-unit townhome in historic Anacostia. This recently built spacious townhome is offered FULLY furnished. All the bells and whistles including an open floor plan, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliance, walk-in closets and a parking pad in the back for convenient parking. 1 mile to Anacostia Metro Station convenient to The Hill, 295, 395. Nearby parks include Avalon Playground, Douglass Recreation Center and Fort Stanton Park.This property will be available for move-in April 1st. The landlord is open to short term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 W STREET SE have any available units?
1747 W STREET SE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 W STREET SE have?
Some of 1747 W STREET SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 W STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1747 W STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 W STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1747 W STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1747 W STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1747 W STREET SE does offer parking.
Does 1747 W STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 W STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 W STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1747 W STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1747 W STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1747 W STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 W STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 W STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
