Washington, DC
1741 Q Street NW Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1741 Q Street NW Unit B

1741 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Dupont - Large One Bedroom with Garage Parking -
This lovely and spacious one bedroom is in a four unit brownstone. Living room has a fireplace and bay window. There is a full size washer and dryer in unit. The large master bedroom has an ample walk in closet. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout and a shared back garden. It comes with one garage space!! No more street parking! Great walking score with close proximatey to restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods, Dupont Metro and more! Get in touch today for a viewing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4324743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Q Street NW Unit B have any available units?
1741 Q Street NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Q Street NW Unit B have?
Some of 1741 Q Street NW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Q Street NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Q Street NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Q Street NW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 Q Street NW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1741 Q Street NW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Q Street NW Unit B offers parking.
Does 1741 Q Street NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 Q Street NW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Q Street NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 1741 Q Street NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Q Street NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1741 Q Street NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Q Street NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Q Street NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
