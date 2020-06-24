1736 18th St NW Unit 203

Amenities

Delightful in Dupont! PARKING & STORAGE INCLUDED! - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2 full bath dream home is located in a lovely boutique building right in the heart of the city! Featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring, extra fine door & window trimmings, and freshly painted walls, you won't find a unit more custom or charming than this.



Walk in to find the kitchen and main living area which has beautiful hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, and an open concept living area. The living room is spacious enough for entertaining family and friends - or winding down after a day's work. It is accented by a handsome working fireplace/mantlepiece, oversized windows, hardwood flooring, and a glass door leading to the second bedroom which can also be flexible as an office, nursery, or den. The master bedroom features a spacious and modern ensuite bath and a great amount of storage. Additional highlights include central heat & AC, and in-unit washer/dryer, and charming outdoor space with access from the den.



Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores. Grab a margarita across the street at Lauriol Plaza or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) is literally a 5-7 minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Dogs up to 25 lbs and cats welcome. An off-street parking space, as well as a storage unit in the building, are included in the monthly rent. Tenants responsible for electricity and a building move-in fee of $300.



