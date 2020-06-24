All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1736 18th St NW Unit 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1736 18th St NW Unit 203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1736 18th St NW Unit 203

1736 18th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1736 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful in Dupont! PARKING & STORAGE INCLUDED! - This spacious 2-bedroom, 2 full bath dream home is located in a lovely boutique building right in the heart of the city! Featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring, extra fine door & window trimmings, and freshly painted walls, you won't find a unit more custom or charming than this.

Walk in to find the kitchen and main living area which has beautiful hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, and an open concept living area. The living room is spacious enough for entertaining family and friends - or winding down after a day's work. It is accented by a handsome working fireplace/mantlepiece, oversized windows, hardwood flooring, and a glass door leading to the second bedroom which can also be flexible as an office, nursery, or den. The master bedroom features a spacious and modern ensuite bath and a great amount of storage. Additional highlights include central heat & AC, and in-unit washer/dryer, and charming outdoor space with access from the den.

Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores. Grab a margarita across the street at Lauriol Plaza or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) is literally a 5-7 minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Dogs up to 25 lbs and cats welcome. An off-street parking space, as well as a storage unit in the building, are included in the monthly rent. Tenants responsible for electricity and a building move-in fee of $300.

(RLNE4584567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 have any available units?
1736 18th St NW Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 have?
Some of 1736 18th St NW Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1736 18th St NW Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University