All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1735 S STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1735 S STREET NW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:48 AM

1735 S STREET NW

1735 S Street Northwest · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1735 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
FOR RENT. Impressive 3600sqft+ semi-detached double bay front Victorian brownstone. Spacious living throughout with formal living/diving rooms, french doors, custom wainscoting. Modern eat-in kitchen with custom tiling and brick hearth. Heart of pine hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, period woodwork & an abundance of fireplaces. Upper levels boast 5 BR and 2BA, plenty of closet space, and a roof terrace. Separate lower level includes 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. 1-2 car rear parking is a must have! Prime location in vibrant Dupont, DC~s most walkable neighborhood. Surrounded by epic architecture, convenient to everything, but nestled on a quiet residential street. Explore an endless variety of cafes, restaurants and bars on 18th Street in Adams Morgan, U Street corridor and trendy 14th Street. 3 blocks to Mint Gym. Enjoy the weekend Farmer~s market on Columbia Road and Dupont Circle. Transit oriented location with Metro buses on 18th Street and Metros nearby (0.7mile to Dupont and U St/Cardozo).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 S STREET NW have any available units?
1735 S STREET NW has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 S STREET NW have?
Some of 1735 S STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 S STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1735 S STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 S STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1735 S STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1735 S STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1735 S STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1735 S STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 S STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 S STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1735 S STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1735 S STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1735 S STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 S STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 S STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1735 S STREET NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity