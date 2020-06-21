1735 S STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking

FOR RENT. Impressive 3600sqft+ semi-detached double bay front Victorian brownstone. Spacious living throughout with formal living/diving rooms, french doors, custom wainscoting. Modern eat-in kitchen with custom tiling and brick hearth. Heart of pine hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, period woodwork & an abundance of fireplaces. Upper levels boast 5 BR and 2BA, plenty of closet space, and a roof terrace. Separate lower level includes 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. 1-2 car rear parking is a must have! Prime location in vibrant Dupont, DC~s most walkable neighborhood. Surrounded by epic architecture, convenient to everything, but nestled on a quiet residential street. Explore an endless variety of cafes, restaurants and bars on 18th Street in Adams Morgan, U Street corridor and trendy 14th Street. 3 blocks to Mint Gym. Enjoy the weekend Farmer~s market on Columbia Road and Dupont Circle. Transit oriented location with Metro buses on 18th Street and Metros nearby (0.7mile to Dupont and U St/Cardozo).