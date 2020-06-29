All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1726 17th Street NW Unit 301
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1726 17th Street NW Unit 301

1726 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1726 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Dupont Circle One Bedroom With Sun Filled Morning Light, Spacious Bedroom, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PLGht7MS9EW

Address: 1726 17th Street NW Unit 301 Washington, DC 20009
Neighborhood: Dupont Circle
Market Rent: $1,995 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,100 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, & Gas
Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- $20 Pet Screening Fee
Move In Date: February, 2020

Welcome to 1726 17th Street! This beautiful is located on 17th Street NW in Dupont Circle! The building has a secured entrance, mail room, & laundry in basement. Also, the neighborhood around you has everything! Safeway is a few blocks away along with a number of bars and restaurants. Also, for your pet there is a dog park less than a block away.

The unit itself has an open floor plan with three closets. The kitchen has a gas range stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. There are large windows that allow in plenty of sunlight. The bedroom is spacious and can easily fit a queen sized bed.

Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Heating & AC: Wall Units
Laundry: In Basement of Building
Amenities: Secured Entrance, Pet Friendly, Laundry In Building, Mail/Package Inside
Application Fee: $65/person
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month
Move In Fee: $200 Move In Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

(RLNE5481295)

