Amenities
Dupont Circle One Bedroom With Sun Filled Morning Light, Spacious Bedroom, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PLGht7MS9EW
Address: 1726 17th Street NW Unit 301 Washington, DC 20009
Neighborhood: Dupont Circle
Market Rent: $1,995 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,100 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, & Gas
Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- $20 Pet Screening Fee
Move In Date: February, 2020
Welcome to 1726 17th Street! This beautiful is located on 17th Street NW in Dupont Circle! The building has a secured entrance, mail room, & laundry in basement. Also, the neighborhood around you has everything! Safeway is a few blocks away along with a number of bars and restaurants. Also, for your pet there is a dog park less than a block away.
The unit itself has an open floor plan with three closets. The kitchen has a gas range stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. There are large windows that allow in plenty of sunlight. The bedroom is spacious and can easily fit a queen sized bed.
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Heating & AC: Wall Units
Laundry: In Basement of Building
Amenities: Secured Entrance, Pet Friendly, Laundry In Building, Mail/Package Inside
Application Fee: $65/person
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month
Move In Fee: $200 Move In Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
(RLNE5481295)