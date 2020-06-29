Amenities

Dupont Circle One Bedroom With Sun Filled Morning Light, Spacious Bedroom, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PLGht7MS9EW



Address: 1726 17th Street NW Unit 301 Washington, DC 20009

Neighborhood: Dupont Circle

Market Rent: $1,995 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,100 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, & Gas

Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Parking: Street Parking

Pets: Yes, Case By Case- $20 Pet Screening Fee

Move In Date: February, 2020



Welcome to 1726 17th Street! This beautiful is located on 17th Street NW in Dupont Circle! The building has a secured entrance, mail room, & laundry in basement. Also, the neighborhood around you has everything! Safeway is a few blocks away along with a number of bars and restaurants. Also, for your pet there is a dog park less than a block away.



The unit itself has an open floor plan with three closets. The kitchen has a gas range stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. There are large windows that allow in plenty of sunlight. The bedroom is spacious and can easily fit a queen sized bed.



Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave

Heating & AC: Wall Units

Laundry: In Basement of Building

Amenities: Secured Entrance, Pet Friendly, Laundry In Building, Mail/Package Inside

Application Fee: $65/person

Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month

Move In Fee: $200 Move In Fee

Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



(RLNE5481295)