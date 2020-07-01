1725 Kilbourne Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010 Mount Pleasant
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular historic Row Home in the sought after Mount Pleasant Neighborhood of DC! The home is located steps away from all the amazing restaurants and shops Mount Pleasant has to offer!! The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and offers off street parking if needed!
Property Highlights: - 4 BR - 2 full baths - Original hard wood floors - Large bay windows in master bedroom and living room - Window units for AC - Radiator heating - Claw foot tubs in both bathrooms - Washer and dryer - One off street parking available price negotiable - Living- dining room- kitchen upstairs on second level - Bedrooms all on 1st level - Carpeted in living room/dining room - Gas cooking - White Kitchen appliances - Tenant just pays electric - No pets
AVAILABLE NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5220709)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW have any available units?
1725 Kilbourne Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW have?
Some of 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Kilbourne Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.