1725 Kilbourne Pl NW

Spectacular historic Row Home in the sought after Mount Pleasant Neighborhood of DC! The home is located steps away from all the amazing restaurants and shops Mount Pleasant has to offer!! The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and offers off street parking if needed!



Property Highlights:

- 4 BR

- 2 full baths

- Original hard wood floors

- Large bay windows in master bedroom and living room

- Window units for AC

- Radiator heating

- Claw foot tubs in both bathrooms

- Washer and dryer

- One off street parking available price negotiable

- Living- dining room- kitchen upstairs on second level

- Bedrooms all on 1st level

- Carpeted in living room/dining room

- Gas cooking

- White Kitchen appliances

- Tenant just pays electric

- No pets



AVAILABLE NOW!



