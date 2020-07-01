All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1725 Kilbourne Pl NW
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

1725 Kilbourne Pl NW

1725 Kilbourne Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1725 Kilbourne Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular historic Row Home in the sought after Mount Pleasant Neighborhood of DC! The home is located steps away from all the amazing restaurants and shops Mount Pleasant has to offer!! The home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and offers off street parking if needed!

Property Highlights:
- 4 BR
- 2 full baths
- Original hard wood floors
- Large bay windows in master bedroom and living room
- Window units for AC
- Radiator heating
- Claw foot tubs in both bathrooms
- Washer and dryer
- One off street parking available price negotiable
- Living- dining room- kitchen upstairs on second level
- Bedrooms all on 1st level
- Carpeted in living room/dining room
- Gas cooking
- White Kitchen appliances
- Tenant just pays electric
- No pets

AVAILABLE NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5220709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW have any available units?
1725 Kilbourne Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW have?
Some of 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Kilbourne Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW offers parking.
Does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW have a pool?
No, 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Kilbourne Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University