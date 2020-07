Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bike storage

No need to drive because this unit puts you close to everything Dupont Circle has to offer. It's a bright and spacious corner unit with great views of the city. Unit features: open living, dining and kitchen area; in unit laundry; updated bathrooms. There are two nicely sized bedrooms, one with access to a private balcony. Bike room and storage in the basement and lastly, enjoy the panoramic views of the city from the building roof top while you lounge.