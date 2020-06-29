1723 LANG PLACE NE

Amenities

You will love this spacious, light-filled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Trinidad DC NE. Walking distance to streetcars, H Street Corridor, Hecht's/Ivy City Development and public transportation. Great newly renovated brick porch-front row-home. Beautiful modern kitchen, great hardwood floors and finished basement with washer/dryer. Also fenced backyard with one assigned parking spot, and skylight in the bathroom. Available May 1. Property is a must-see in this quickly developing and growing section of DC! OPTION TO BUY FOR $499,000. Pets on a case by case basis.