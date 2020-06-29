All apartments in Washington
1723 LANG PLACE NE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

1723 LANG PLACE NE

1723 Lang Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Lang Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You will love this spacious, light-filled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Trinidad DC NE. Walking distance to streetcars, H Street Corridor, Hecht's/Ivy City Development and public transportation. Great newly renovated brick porch-front row-home. Beautiful modern kitchen, great hardwood floors and finished basement with washer/dryer. Also fenced backyard with one assigned parking spot, and skylight in the bathroom. Available May 1. Property is a must-see in this quickly developing and growing section of DC! OPTION TO BUY FOR $499,000. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 LANG PLACE NE have any available units?
1723 LANG PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 LANG PLACE NE have?
Some of 1723 LANG PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 LANG PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1723 LANG PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 LANG PLACE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 LANG PLACE NE is pet friendly.
Does 1723 LANG PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1723 LANG PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 1723 LANG PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 LANG PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 LANG PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1723 LANG PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1723 LANG PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1723 LANG PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 LANG PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 LANG PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.
