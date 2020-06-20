All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1721 21ST STREET NW
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

1721 21ST STREET NW

1721 21st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1721 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Delightful and spacious 2 BR condo in a historic Dupont building. Features include: gorgeous Ceramic tile floors, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, working fireplace, New washer/dryer, recessed lighting and a functional floor plan. Coveted location only steps to Rock Creek Park, Metro, Georgetown and Downtown with a myriad of shopping options and restaurant venues. Turn-key condition. WalkScore is 98. BikeScore is 98 and TransitScore is 82. (who needs a car?). Extra Storage bin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 21ST STREET NW have any available units?
1721 21ST STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 21ST STREET NW have?
Some of 1721 21ST STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 21ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1721 21ST STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 21ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1721 21ST STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1721 21ST STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1721 21ST STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1721 21ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 21ST STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 21ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1721 21ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1721 21ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1721 21ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 21ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 21ST STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
