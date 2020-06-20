1721 21ST STREET NW

Amenities
Delightful and spacious 2 BR condo in a historic Dupont building. Features include: gorgeous Ceramic tile floors, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, working fireplace, New washer/dryer, recessed lighting and a functional floor plan. Coveted location only steps to Rock Creek Park, Metro, Georgetown and Downtown with a myriad of shopping options and restaurant venues. Turn-key condition. WalkScore is 98. BikeScore is 98 and TransitScore is 82. (who needs a car?). Extra Storage bin.