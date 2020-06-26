All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

1718 M STREET NE

1718 M Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1718 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
OPEN THURSDAY 7/11 5-7pm and SATURDAY 12-2 PM. Huge DC row home with great front porch available for July 1 move-in. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths with a completely finished lower level. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious back deck great for grilling and entertaining. National Arboredum is in your backyard!!! Easy walk to H St NE corridor. Tons of restaurants and bars walking distance. Easy trolley ride to Union Station Trains and Metro. Tons of grocery options. 2 car off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

