1718 M STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

OPEN THURSDAY 7/11 5-7pm and SATURDAY 12-2 PM. Huge DC row home with great front porch available for July 1 move-in. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths with a completely finished lower level. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious back deck great for grilling and entertaining. National Arboredum is in your backyard!!! Easy walk to H St NE corridor. Tons of restaurants and bars walking distance. Easy trolley ride to Union Station Trains and Metro. Tons of grocery options. 2 car off street parking.