Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities

Brand NEW State of the Art English Basement on 17th and Q. This Spacious 1 BED 2 Full Bath has the option for a 2nd bedroom or office/tv room/ den. No detail left untouched. Viking and Subzero Appliances! Heated Floors throughout main living area and bedrooms! Large Master bedroom with ensuite bath! This is a unique opportunity and there are options with this unit! Beautiful front bedroom/Den/Office is highlighted with 2 sun drenched windows barn sliding doors and closet. This is a must see and will go FAST. Walk score is 100!!!