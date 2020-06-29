All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3

1715 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Live in this lovely renovated Victorian building and walk to all the hot night life, awesome restaurants and great retailers that Adams Morgan has to offer. We are a mere 1.5 blocks from all the hip action on 18th Street and a stones throw (1 block)to the newly opened Harris Teeter grocery.

This very elegantly furnished one Bedroom/one Bath apartment is a short walk (12 to 15 minutes) to Adams Morgan-Woodley Park Metro Station (red line) and Columbia Heights Metro Station (yellow and green lines) at same distance; several Metro bus lines (90, 91, H1, 42, S2, S4) accessed within one block.

The unit is considered one of the best flats in the building---on the 1st floor, rear of building, away from street activity and has available from bedroom a private deck leading to a nicely landscaped patio complete with table and chairs for outdoor relaxation. Our apartments are so complete that we like to boast, Just bring your toothbrush, clothes and begin living! The unit is furnished with all linens, pillows, towels, and kitchen items needed to prepare meals. In the living area youll find a large flat screen HD TV, Panasonic surround sound home theater system with iPod dock and Direct TVs Premium channels and High-Speed Internet all provided with rent--washer and dryer in unit! Guest entry is controlled by a secured telephone/intercom system.

Check out our very comprehensive and see current pictures, read our vivid descriptions, analyze floor plans

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 have any available units?
1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 have?
Some of 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 offers parking.
Does 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 have a pool?
No, 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 have accessible units?
No, 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

