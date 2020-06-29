1715 Euclid St, Nw Unit: 3

Amenities

Live in this lovely renovated Victorian building and walk to all the hot night life, awesome restaurants and great retailers that Adams Morgan has to offer. We are a mere 1.5 blocks from all the hip action on 18th Street and a stones throw (1 block)to the newly opened Harris Teeter grocery.



This very elegantly furnished one Bedroom/one Bath apartment is a short walk (12 to 15 minutes) to Adams Morgan-Woodley Park Metro Station (red line) and Columbia Heights Metro Station (yellow and green lines) at same distance; several Metro bus lines (90, 91, H1, 42, S2, S4) accessed within one block.



The unit is considered one of the best flats in the building---on the 1st floor, rear of building, away from street activity and has available from bedroom a private deck leading to a nicely landscaped patio complete with table and chairs for outdoor relaxation. Our apartments are so complete that we like to boast, Just bring your toothbrush, clothes and begin living! The unit is furnished with all linens, pillows, towels, and kitchen items needed to prepare meals. In the living area youll find a large flat screen HD TV, Panasonic surround sound home theater system with iPod dock and Direct TVs Premium channels and High-Speed Internet all provided with rent--washer and dryer in unit! Guest entry is controlled by a secured telephone/intercom system.



