Amenities
Logan Circle One Bedroom Plus Den Two Storied Condo For Rent In Historic Bishop Gates-Garage Parking Included, Pets Welcomed, Private Patio, & More! - Address: 1715 15th Street NW Unit 13 Washington, DC 20005
Market Rent: $2,800 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and Trash
Tenant's Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Phone, Cable, and Internet
Pets: Yes, Small Pets Only- $20 Pet Screening Fee
Parking: Garage Parking Included!
Available: April, 2020
Welcome to 1715 15th Street NW! The Bishop Gates & EJF are proud to present a 1,000 square foot two storied condominum for rent! Enjoy the quiet serenity in the Bishop Gates common grounds. The unit itself has a den area, full master bathroom, and master bedroom on the main floor. Walk downstairs and you will find a spacious living area, decorative fire place, private patio area, off-set dining room, half-bath, and a full sized kitchen. One garage parking space is included in the rent!
The location is even better than the unit! This unit is located between Dupont Circle and U Street Corridor. Near all the restaurants and bars on 14th and 17th Street NW. Starbucks, Vida Fitness, Bang Salon, and Whole Foods are within a short walking distance. Short walk to U Street Corridor and Logan Circle. Easy access to downtown DC and metro lines (red and green lines) which can take you pretty much everywhere you want to go.
Bedrooms: One Bedroom Plus Den
Baths: One and a half Bathrooms
Square Footage: 1,002 Square Feet
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
Kitchen Appliances: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Move In Fee: $250 Move In Fee
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis!
Parking: One Garage Parking Space Included
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
(RLNE4034821)