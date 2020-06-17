All apartments in Washington
1715 15th Street NW Unit 13.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

1715 15th Street NW Unit 13

1715 15th Street Northwest · (202) 759-7678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Washington
Logan Circle - Shaw
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1715 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1715 15th Street NW Unit 13 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1002 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Logan Circle One Bedroom Plus Den Two Storied Condo For Rent In Historic Bishop Gates-Garage Parking Included, Pets Welcomed, Private Patio, & More! - Address: 1715 15th Street NW Unit 13 Washington, DC 20005
Market Rent: $2,800 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and Trash
Tenant's Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Phone, Cable, and Internet
Pets: Yes, Small Pets Only- $20 Pet Screening Fee
Parking: Garage Parking Included!
Available: April, 2020

Welcome to 1715 15th Street NW! The Bishop Gates & EJF are proud to present a 1,000 square foot two storied condominum for rent! Enjoy the quiet serenity in the Bishop Gates common grounds. The unit itself has a den area, full master bathroom, and master bedroom on the main floor. Walk downstairs and you will find a spacious living area, decorative fire place, private patio area, off-set dining room, half-bath, and a full sized kitchen. One garage parking space is included in the rent!

The location is even better than the unit! This unit is located between Dupont Circle and U Street Corridor. Near all the restaurants and bars on 14th and 17th Street NW. Starbucks, Vida Fitness, Bang Salon, and Whole Foods are within a short walking distance. Short walk to U Street Corridor and Logan Circle. Easy access to downtown DC and metro lines (red and green lines) which can take you pretty much everywhere you want to go.

Bedrooms: One Bedroom Plus Den
Baths: One and a half Bathrooms
Square Footage: 1,002 Square Feet
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
Kitchen Appliances: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Move In Fee: $250 Move In Fee
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis!
Parking: One Garage Parking Space Included

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

(RLNE4034821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

