Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage internet access

Logan Circle One Bedroom Plus Den Two Storied Condo For Rent In Historic Bishop Gates-Garage Parking Included, Pets Welcomed, Private Patio, & More! - Address: 1715 15th Street NW Unit 13 Washington, DC 20005

Market Rent: $2,800 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, and Trash

Tenant's Utilities: Electricity, Gas, Phone, Cable, and Internet

Pets: Yes, Small Pets Only- $20 Pet Screening Fee

Parking: Garage Parking Included!

Available: April, 2020



Welcome to 1715 15th Street NW! The Bishop Gates & EJF are proud to present a 1,000 square foot two storied condominum for rent! Enjoy the quiet serenity in the Bishop Gates common grounds. The unit itself has a den area, full master bathroom, and master bedroom on the main floor. Walk downstairs and you will find a spacious living area, decorative fire place, private patio area, off-set dining room, half-bath, and a full sized kitchen. One garage parking space is included in the rent!



The location is even better than the unit! This unit is located between Dupont Circle and U Street Corridor. Near all the restaurants and bars on 14th and 17th Street NW. Starbucks, Vida Fitness, Bang Salon, and Whole Foods are within a short walking distance. Short walk to U Street Corridor and Logan Circle. Easy access to downtown DC and metro lines (red and green lines) which can take you pretty much everywhere you want to go.



Bedrooms: One Bedroom Plus Den

Baths: One and a half Bathrooms

Square Footage: 1,002 Square Feet

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

Kitchen Appliances: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Move In Fee: $250 Move In Fee

Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month

Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis!

Parking: One Garage Parking Space Included



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055



(RLNE4034821)