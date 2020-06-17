1711 35TH STREET NW

Amenities

Plenty of Space in this English Basement Level , Four Bedroom, Two Bath Condo Rental with Central Air Conditioning and Heating. Laundry is in the Building!! Location Cannot be beat for Getting Around in Georgetown and Glover Park! Just a Few Short Blocks to Georgetown University, Georgetown University Hospital, Trader Joe's, CVS, restaurants, hardware store, Whole Foods coming soon and anything else one might need! Can be Fully or partially furnished. $3850.00 per month with furniture. Available early to mid June!