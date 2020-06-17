All apartments in Washington
1711 35TH STREET NW
1711 35TH STREET NW

1711 35th Street Northwest · (202) 333-1540
Location

1711 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
Plenty of Space in this English Basement Level , Four Bedroom, Two Bath Condo Rental with Central Air Conditioning and Heating. Laundry is in the Building!! Location Cannot be beat for Getting Around in Georgetown and Glover Park! Just a Few Short Blocks to Georgetown University, Georgetown University Hospital, Trader Joe's, CVS, restaurants, hardware store, Whole Foods coming soon and anything else one might need! Can be Fully or partially furnished. $3850.00 per month with furniture. Available early to mid June!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 35TH STREET NW have any available units?
1711 35TH STREET NW has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1711 35TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1711 35TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 35TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1711 35TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1711 35TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1711 35TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1711 35TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 35TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 35TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1711 35TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1711 35TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1711 35TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 35TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 35TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 35TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1711 35TH STREET NW has units with air conditioning.
