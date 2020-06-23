All apartments in Washington
1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2

1679 Montello Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1679 Montello Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
*BRAND NEW 3 BD/2BA IN TRINIDAD*

Located in the primely positioned and booming Trinidad neighborhood. Just a five minute walk from your favorite H-Street corridor, with fine dining, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and NoMa Gallaudet University Metro station.

- Fully renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
- All new flooring with quality carpet and tile
- Updated kitchen with white cabinets, backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances
- All new bathroom including vanity, sinks, modern style faucets, tubs, toilets and shower

*Amenities*
- Den can double as a third bedroom
- Parking space
- In unit washer/dryer

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, and electric)
Pets allowed with $200 deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4147823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 have any available units?
1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 have?
Some of 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
