1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2

*BRAND NEW 3 BD/2BA IN TRINIDAD*
Located in the primely positioned and booming Trinidad neighborhood. Just a five minute walk from your favorite H-Street corridor, with fine dining, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and NoMa Gallaudet University Metro station.
- Fully renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
- All new flooring with quality carpet and tile
- Updated kitchen with white cabinets, backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances
- All new bathroom including vanity, sinks, modern style faucets, tubs, toilets and shower
*Amenities*
- Den can double as a third bedroom
- Parking space
- In unit washer/dryer
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, and electric)
Pets allowed with $200 deposit
No Pets Allowed
