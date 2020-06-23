1679 Montello Ave NE Unit 2

Amenities

*BRAND NEW 3 BD/2BA IN TRINIDAD*



Located in the primely positioned and booming Trinidad neighborhood. Just a five minute walk from your favorite H-Street corridor, with fine dining, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and NoMa Gallaudet University Metro station.



- Fully renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances

- All new flooring with quality carpet and tile

- Updated kitchen with white cabinets, backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances

- All new bathroom including vanity, sinks, modern style faucets, tubs, toilets and shower



*Amenities*

- Den can double as a third bedroom

- Parking space

- In unit washer/dryer



*Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, and electric)

Pets allowed with $200 deposit



No Pets Allowed



