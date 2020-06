Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL Perfect situation for a summer intern, working professional, or recently broken up and moved out of your exs house with no furniture! Unit was just renovated, brand new appliances, convenience of keyless entry, rest and relax in the master bedroom with a super comfortable posturepedic bed and black out curtains. Private parking spot right out the back door, laundry in unit, and super nice, quiet neighbors.