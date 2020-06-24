All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1654 33RD STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1654 33RD STREET NW
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

1654 33RD STREET NW

1654 33rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1654 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful perfectly located Townhouse in Georgetown. 3 BR/1.5BA. Nicely decorated front porch. Traditional living room and dining room. Powder room on main level. Updated kitchen with top of the line appliances and breakfast nook overlooking the garden.Master bedroom has high ceiling with exposed beams and brick wall.The 3rd bedroom can be used as walking closet or den. Outside retreat and entertainment. Parking space at the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 33RD STREET NW have any available units?
1654 33RD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 33RD STREET NW have?
Some of 1654 33RD STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 33RD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1654 33RD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 33RD STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1654 33RD STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1654 33RD STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1654 33RD STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1654 33RD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1654 33RD STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 33RD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1654 33RD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1654 33RD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1654 33RD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 33RD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 33RD STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University