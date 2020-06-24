1654 33RD STREET NW

1654 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007 Georgetown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Beautiful perfectly located Townhouse in Georgetown. 3 BR/1.5BA. Nicely decorated front porch. Traditional living room and dining room. Powder room on main level. Updated kitchen with top of the line appliances and breakfast nook overlooking the garden.Master bedroom has high ceiling with exposed beams and brick wall.The 3rd bedroom can be used as walking closet or den. Outside retreat and entertainment. Parking space at the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
