1640 16th St Nw Unit: 507

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bike storage internet access

Beautiful 1176 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath coming available in The Regent. The Regent is conveniently located at 16th and R Streets NW, in the heart of Dupont Circle, The Regent offers classic style, modern luxury and exceptional service.



This spacious, sun-filled unit offers maple hardwood floors throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, marble baths, gas fireplace, crown molding, 2 juliette balconies and is pre-wired for cable/high speed internet. The stunning gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, solid maple cabinetry and full-size stainless steel GE Profile Series appliances. D/W,W/D, CAC.



A 24 hour front desk is available to assist with all your needs. Minutes to Dupont Circle, the Red Line Metro, dining and shopping. Parking available. Please no pets.



Amenities



Hardwood Floors

Granite Countertops

Stainless Appliances

Refrigerator with Ice-Maker

Gas Range

Dishwasher

Microwave



Gas fireplace

En-Suite Bath with Separate Tub and Shower

Coffee Bar

Juliette Balcony

Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge)

On-Site Parking (additional cost)

24 Hour Front Desk