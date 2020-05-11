All apartments in Washington
1628 33rd Street, NW

1628 33rd Street Northwest
Location

1628 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The Charm that Defines Georgetown is Captured in this Townhome 1628 33rd Street, NW - Small pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has been renovated to perfection, and is ready for March move in!
From the landscaped front yard, enter main level with bright open space offering living, dining rooms and kitchen with lighted breakfast bar. Appliances include refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and washer & dryer. Sliding glass doors open to a spacious flagstone patio with plantings and a storage closet. This inviting outdoor space expands the comfort of the 1088 sq ft interior.
Hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves add character to the living, dining areas, and bedrooms. The upper level has a front bedroom with ceiling fan/light, and ensuite bath with shower. The rear bedroom with ceiling fan/ light overlooks the landscaped patio. A white and slate-colored hall bath with tub completes this level.
Convenient location is steps from the heart of Georgetown, Starbucks, and the energy and convenience of shops and restaurants on Wisconsin Avenue.
Monthly rent is $3500. plus utilities. Security deposit equals 1 month rent. Application requires a minimum credit score of 650, and cost $75/ person. Apply at www.chatelrealestate.com.
Open Saturday *Feb 9th 11:00-12:00,* or by appt thereafter. Any inquiries please email dtchatel@aol.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

