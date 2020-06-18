1626 30TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sought-after location on the corner of 30th and Cambridge in the East Village, the prettiest block in Georgetown! Light-filled, lovely, brick townhouse with welcoming front porch, private & fenced rear patio, and side yard. Windows on 3 sides, high ceilings, pretty details, and great flow. Plenty of storage in lower level. Easy parking. 2 blocks to to Dumbarton Oaks and Montrose Park. 3 blocks to Wisconsin Ave, 6 blocks to M St - restaurants, shops, nightlife, arts, parks - city living doesn't get any better!