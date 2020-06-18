All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

1626 30TH STREET NW

1626 30th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1626 30th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Sought-after location on the corner of 30th and Cambridge in the East Village, the prettiest block in Georgetown! Light-filled, lovely, brick townhouse with welcoming front porch, private & fenced rear patio, and side yard. Windows on 3 sides, high ceilings, pretty details, and great flow. Plenty of storage in lower level. Easy parking. 2 blocks to to Dumbarton Oaks and Montrose Park. 3 blocks to Wisconsin Ave, 6 blocks to M St - restaurants, shops, nightlife, arts, parks - city living doesn't get any better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 30TH STREET NW have any available units?
1626 30TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 30TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1626 30TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 30TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1626 30TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 30TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1626 30TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1626 30TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1626 30TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1626 30TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 30TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 30TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1626 30TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1626 30TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1626 30TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 30TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 30TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

