All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1621 33rd Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1621 33rd Street Northwest
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1621 33rd Street Northwest

1621 33rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1621 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The essence of living in a Georgetown neighborhood! Close to coffee, shopping, groceries, restaurants, bars, Montrose Park, Dumbarton Oaks Park, Book Hill Park and everything else historic Georgetown has to offer!! Ideal for anyone.

Beautiful Rowhouse in Georgetown Available July 1st 2019!

This 4 BR must is a must see
*full basement
*renovated kitchen with tons of cabinet space
*closed private back patio
*washer and dryer
*2.5 bathrooms
*gas stove
*huge windows for natural light
*Hardwood floors
*built in surround sound speakers
*recessed lighting

Fabulous location: ½ block from Wisconsin Avenue & Book Hill Park, 1 ½ blocks to Volta Park; walk to Social Safeway, great restaurants, shops, and bars.
-Two Blocks to Wisconsin Ave NW
-Shops, restaurants, retail
-Blocks from M St
-Blocks from Waterfront
-Blocks to Rock Creek Park

Contact us to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 33rd Street Northwest have any available units?
1621 33rd Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 33rd Street Northwest have?
Some of 1621 33rd Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 33rd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1621 33rd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 33rd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 33rd Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1621 33rd Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1621 33rd Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1621 33rd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 33rd Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 33rd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1621 33rd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1621 33rd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1621 33rd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 33rd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 33rd Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University