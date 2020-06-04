1621 33rd Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The essence of living in a Georgetown neighborhood! Close to coffee, shopping, groceries, restaurants, bars, Montrose Park, Dumbarton Oaks Park, Book Hill Park and everything else historic Georgetown has to offer!! Ideal for anyone.



Beautiful Rowhouse in Georgetown Available July 1st 2019!



This 4 BR must is a must see

*full basement

*renovated kitchen with tons of cabinet space

*closed private back patio

*washer and dryer

*2.5 bathrooms

*gas stove

*huge windows for natural light

*Hardwood floors

*built in surround sound speakers

*recessed lighting



Fabulous location: ½ block from Wisconsin Avenue & Book Hill Park, 1 ½ blocks to Volta Park; walk to Social Safeway, great restaurants, shops, and bars.

-Two Blocks to Wisconsin Ave NW

-Shops, restaurants, retail

-Blocks from M St

-Blocks from Waterfront

-Blocks to Rock Creek Park



Contact us to schedule a showing.

