1615 KENYON STREET NW

Welcome to this stunning light-filled Mount Pleasant corner condo rental with one bedroom and one bath on a quiet tree-lined street with Amazing Cathedral Views from the Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Separate dining room, large living room, sunroom/office, Generous bedroom with plantation shutters & large closet with built-ins and Beautifully renovated full bath with marble floors & white subway tile. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout this spectacular condo. Easy walk to Columbia Heights Metro, Rock Creek Park, Giant, Target, Best Buy, many amazing restaurants, gym, farmers market, etc. Laundry located in the basement. Onstreet parking only. Available: Immediately