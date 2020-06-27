All apartments in Washington
1615 KENYON STREET NW
1615 KENYON STREET NW

1615 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Welcome to this stunning light-filled Mount Pleasant corner condo rental with one bedroom and one bath on a quiet tree-lined street with Amazing Cathedral Views from the Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Separate dining room, large living room, sunroom/office, Generous bedroom with plantation shutters & large closet with built-ins and Beautifully renovated full bath with marble floors & white subway tile. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout this spectacular condo. Easy walk to Columbia Heights Metro, Rock Creek Park, Giant, Target, Best Buy, many amazing restaurants, gym, farmers market, etc. Laundry located in the basement. Onstreet parking only. Available: Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

