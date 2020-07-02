All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:51 AM

1614 15th

1614 15th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1614 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,290* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this two-bedroom Dupont Circle apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this beautifully Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, pretty living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC123)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this two-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm
-Double Bed, 55in/140cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 15th have any available units?
1614 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1614 15th currently offering any rent specials?
1614 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 15th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 15th is pet friendly.
Does 1614 15th offer parking?
No, 1614 15th does not offer parking.
Does 1614 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 15th have a pool?
No, 1614 15th does not have a pool.
Does 1614 15th have accessible units?
No, 1614 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 15th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 15th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 15th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 15th does not have units with air conditioning.

