Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE

1610 Fort DuPont St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Fort DuPont St SE, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent Special $2000.00 1st month only. Pristine ad updated town home minutes from downtown D.C. with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and finished basement. Hardwood floors thru out the home and cac. Good credit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE have any available units?
1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.

