1610 SE FORT DUPONT STREET SE

1610 Fort DuPont St SE, Washington, DC 20020 Fort Dupont
Rent Special $2000.00 1st month only. Pristine ad updated town home minutes from downtown D.C. with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and finished basement. Hardwood floors thru out the home and cac. Good credit is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
