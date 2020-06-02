All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 14 2019 at 3:53 PM

16 57TH ST SE

16 57th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16 57th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a three bedroom townhouse with a den. Wood floors on the first and second level. This property is 2 blocks from the metro station, and less than a block from a bus line. The property has a garage. The property i minutes from trails, and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 57TH ST SE have any available units?
16 57TH ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 57TH ST SE have?
Some of 16 57TH ST SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 57TH ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
16 57TH ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 57TH ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 16 57TH ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 16 57TH ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 16 57TH ST SE offers parking.
Does 16 57TH ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 57TH ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 57TH ST SE have a pool?
No, 16 57TH ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 16 57TH ST SE have accessible units?
No, 16 57TH ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 57TH ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 57TH ST SE has units with dishwashers.
