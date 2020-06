Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Spectacular views ONE BLOCK from Dupont! Completely updated kitchen, w/ stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, opens up to spacious living and dining area. Long hallway with built-in bookshelves takes you back to the updated bathroom and bedroom with extra storage (Elfa closet system!) and unobstructed south-facing views. Walk to Dupont Circle shops and restaurants! Tenant responsible for $350 move-in fee due to building.