Great One Bedroom Furnished English Basement Apartment located in lovely Capitol Hill Neighborhood. Walk to Metro (Blue, Orange or Silver lines) and love living in Capitol Hill. Street Parking. Easy access to all the Hill Offices (House and Senate), the Mall, and Downtown. Lease over 1 - 3 months 2200.00 a month plus electric. 3 months or more - 2000.00 a month plus electric. One month minimum.



NO smoking.