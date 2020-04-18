All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

1522 R STREET NW

1522 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1522 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedrooms on top level of this 1885 historical end unit row house. The apartment is the entire top floor of this home. The 2nd bedroom is small but does have a window and a closet and has it's own door which has a lock and key! Very unique. The 2nd bedroom can be used as a den/computer room or guest room and is private. Outdoor balcony accommodates a table and chairs and is over looking R Street! Unbelievable space, approx. 1,000 square feet. Eat in kitchen, living area plus huge bedroom. Three doors enter into this apartment. Parking is Zone 2 street parking. Pets welcome. Available April 1. Photos pending, sorry for the delay. Photographer is scheduled 2nd week in April. Lockbox on Tuesday, evening 4/2 at 9 PM. Sentrilock box on window to right of main door. No key needed for first two front doors when entering, go all the way up to top floor and the one key fits unit door at top of landing on 3rd level. NOTE: There are NO apartment numbers on the doors in the house. All apartments (4 of them) are not marked but each floor has 1 apartment and 3 doors lead into each of the apartments on each floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

