Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Quiet rental in a boutique building located in the popular Shaw neighborhood. Visit popular hot spots like Big Bear Cafe, Anxo Cidery, Republic Cantina + more. This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is located within distance of two metros, offers hardwood floors throughout, beautiful natural light floods the unit, separate living areas and washer + dryer. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.