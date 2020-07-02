Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE
1521 Fort Davis Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1521 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE have any available units?
1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE offers parking.
Does 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE have a pool?
No, 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE have accessible units?
No, 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 FORT DAVIS ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University