Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1520 Swann St NW
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1520 Swann St NW

1520 Swann Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Swann Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully updated 1880's era Rowhome - Extraordinary historic rowhome nestled along a quiet, tree-lined street just steps to all this beautiful city has to offer. This home has been meticulously cared for by the current owners who have overlooked no details in the careful renovation of this rowhome, all while maintaining some of its historic charm. Don't let the exterior fool you, this rowhome boasts over 2,800sq/ft of indoor living space spread across four levels, a large rooftop terrace with magnificent Southern views of the Washington Monument and Masonic Temple, and secure two-car parking pad/patio.

Step inside to your soaring two-level main living room with your first (of two) wood burning fireplaces with limestone mantles. Take in the exposed brick wall, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwood floors as you make your way through the dining room and into the modern kitchen fitted with custom breakfast nook & kitchen island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This kitchen surely will not disappoint your guests at your next gathering. The main level has an updated powder room.

Head upstairs to your first of three bedrooms with newly renovated ensuite bath. This second level also has a unique loft area overlooking the living room with floor to ceiling built-in shelving perfect for a home office or reading nook. Move upstairs to your third floor master suite with wood burning fireplace, and another newly renovated ensuite bathroom featuring a soaking tub along with a stand alone shower. Continuing up one level to your amazing rooftop terrace equipped with patio furniture, gas grill, and of course magnificent views.

Head back inside, down to the lowest level where you find brand new carpeting flowing through the family room and into your third bedroom. This level has two full bathrooms, a brand new kitchenette with fridge, and your side-by-side washer & dryer.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets accepted on a case by case basis with $50.00 monthly pet fee

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE5128048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Swann St NW have any available units?
1520 Swann St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Swann St NW have?
Some of 1520 Swann St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Swann St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Swann St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Swann St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Swann St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Swann St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Swann St NW offers parking.
Does 1520 Swann St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Swann St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Swann St NW have a pool?
No, 1520 Swann St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Swann St NW have accessible units?
No, 1520 Swann St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Swann St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Swann St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
