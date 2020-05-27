1520 Swann St NW

Amenities

Fully updated 1880's era Rowhome - Extraordinary historic rowhome nestled along a quiet, tree-lined street just steps to all this beautiful city has to offer. This home has been meticulously cared for by the current owners who have overlooked no details in the careful renovation of this rowhome, all while maintaining some of its historic charm. Don't let the exterior fool you, this rowhome boasts over 2,800sq/ft of indoor living space spread across four levels, a large rooftop terrace with magnificent Southern views of the Washington Monument and Masonic Temple, and secure two-car parking pad/patio.



Step inside to your soaring two-level main living room with your first (of two) wood burning fireplaces with limestone mantles. Take in the exposed brick wall, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwood floors as you make your way through the dining room and into the modern kitchen fitted with custom breakfast nook & kitchen island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This kitchen surely will not disappoint your guests at your next gathering. The main level has an updated powder room.



Head upstairs to your first of three bedrooms with newly renovated ensuite bath. This second level also has a unique loft area overlooking the living room with floor to ceiling built-in shelving perfect for a home office or reading nook. Move upstairs to your third floor master suite with wood burning fireplace, and another newly renovated ensuite bathroom featuring a soaking tub along with a stand alone shower. Continuing up one level to your amazing rooftop terrace equipped with patio furniture, gas grill, and of course magnificent views.



Head back inside, down to the lowest level where you find brand new carpeting flowing through the family room and into your third bedroom. This level has two full bathrooms, a brand new kitchenette with fridge, and your side-by-side washer & dryer.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets accepted on a case by case basis with $50.00 monthly pet fee



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.



