1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F

One-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in row house. First floor (not basement). Shared backyard.



Wood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Quartz countertops. Updated bathroom. Custom Elfa closet. Central A/C. W/D in-unit. Wood fireplace.



Less than two blocks from Potomac Ave metro (Blue/Orange line) and Harris Teeter. Ten-minute walk to Eastern Market and Barracks Row. Two metro stops from Capitol Hill. Easy access to I-295/I-395.



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis subject to one-time non-refundable pet fee ($250-$450 per animal) and additional pet rent ($10-$25).



Minimum six-month lease. One-month security deposit due at signing. Utilities not included.



Available October 21 (flexibility for earlier or later move in).