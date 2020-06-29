1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F

Amenities
One-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in row house. First floor (not basement). Shared backyard.
Wood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Quartz countertops. Updated bathroom. Custom Elfa closet. Central A/C. W/D in-unit. Wood fireplace.
Less than two blocks from Potomac Ave metro (Blue/Orange line) and Harris Teeter. Ten-minute walk to Eastern Market and Barracks Row. Two metro stops from Capitol Hill. Easy access to I-295/I-395.
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis subject to one-time non-refundable pet fee ($250-$450 per animal) and additional pet rent ($10-$25).
Minimum six-month lease. One-month security deposit due at signing. Utilities not included.
Available October 21 (flexibility for earlier or later move in).