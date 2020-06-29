All apartments in Washington
1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F

1520 Pennsylvania Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in row house. First floor (not basement). Shared backyard.

Wood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Quartz countertops. Updated bathroom. Custom Elfa closet. Central A/C. W/D in-unit. Wood fireplace.

Less than two blocks from Potomac Ave metro (Blue/Orange line) and Harris Teeter. Ten-minute walk to Eastern Market and Barracks Row. Two metro stops from Capitol Hill. Easy access to I-295/I-395.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis subject to one-time non-refundable pet fee ($250-$450 per animal) and additional pet rent ($10-$25).

Minimum six-month lease. One-month security deposit due at signing. Utilities not included.

Available October 21 (flexibility for earlier or later move in).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F have any available units?
1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F have?
Some of 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F offer parking?
No, 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F have a pool?
No, 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F have accessible units?
No, 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Unit 1 F has units with dishwashers.

