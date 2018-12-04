All apartments in Washington
1520 Independence Ave SE Apt 301

1520 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 07/29/19 Come check out this beautifully renovated 2 bed / 2 bath in the Capitol Hill area! Top floor, open floor plan living in the heart of the District. Stainless steel, granite counters, washer/dryer in unit, dry bar, large master with en suite providing both bath and shower. Individual HVAC. Fresh and modern paint! Perfect for a single family/couple, or for roommates. Ample off-street parking, under 10-minute walk to Metro, bus lines and Capital Bikeshare across the street.

(RLNE4967337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

