1520 Independence Ave SE Apt 301

Available 07/29/19 Come check out this beautifully renovated 2 bed / 2 bath in the Capitol Hill area! Top floor, open floor plan living in the heart of the District. Stainless steel, granite counters, washer/dryer in unit, dry bar, large master with en suite providing both bath and shower. Individual HVAC. Fresh and modern paint! Perfect for a single family/couple, or for roommates. Ample off-street parking, under 10-minute walk to Metro, bus lines and Capital Bikeshare across the street.



