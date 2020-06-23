All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE

1518 Mississippi Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Mississippi Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 6BR/3.5BA home! Hardwood flooring on the main level and carpeting on the upper and lower floors. Spacious bedrooms. Updated gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops. Huge closets and lots of storage space! Some of the carpeting will be replaced by the owner prior to occupancy and the house will be repainted. ome is located in the upscale Asheford Court community of 75 distinctive homes. Across the street from Oxon Run Park. Within walking distance of two Metro Stations, Giant grocery store, multiple schools, and the Shops at Park Village. Within minutes of Washington Nationals Stadium, National Harbor & downtown DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have any available units?
1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
