1518 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE

Beautiful 6BR/3.5BA home! Hardwood flooring on the main level and carpeting on the upper and lower floors. Spacious bedrooms. Updated gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops. Huge closets and lots of storage space! Some of the carpeting will be replaced by the owner prior to occupancy and the house will be repainted. ome is located in the upscale Asheford Court community of 75 distinctive homes. Across the street from Oxon Run Park. Within walking distance of two Metro Stations, Giant grocery store, multiple schools, and the Shops at Park Village. Within minutes of Washington Nationals Stadium, National Harbor & downtown DC!