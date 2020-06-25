All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1517 Queen St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1517 Queen St NE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

1517 Queen St NE

1517 Queen Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1517 Queen Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1.5 Bath House with Basement! - $200 Off First Month! - Move in by May 1st and get $200 off first month's rent!

This 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom Trinidad home features a private backyard patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Just outside this quiet street you can enjoy an outrageous sandwich at a local gem or visit any of H Streets hottest restaurants, cafes, and shops. The convenience doesn't stop there, you would have ease of access to daily necessities like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and the H St trolley!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-In-unit laundry
-Central heat and air
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops
-Large island that creates an unbeatable kitchen layout
-Spacious bonus room / basement
-Horizontal fenced backyard
-Plentiful street parking

Nearby:
-Metro: NoMa-Gallaudet U (Red Line) is 1.5mi away and the H-Street Trolley and bus lines are nearby
-Grocery: Aldi, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, MOMs Organic Market, and Giant
-Restaurants: Mother Ruckers Subs, Maketto, Indigo, Ivy City Smokehouse, Shouk, Far East Taco Grille, Stable DC, Copycat Co, Sospeso, Pow Pow, and Dangerously Delicious Pies
-Coffee: Sidamo Coffee and Tea, The Village Cafe, Shopkeepers, La Colombe Coffee, Peregrine Espresso, Jacobs Coffee House, Ebenezers Coffeehouse, Blue Bottle Coffee, and The Wydown

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4773253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Queen St NE have any available units?
1517 Queen St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Queen St NE have?
Some of 1517 Queen St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Queen St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Queen St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Queen St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Queen St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Queen St NE offer parking?
No, 1517 Queen St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Queen St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Queen St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Queen St NE have a pool?
No, 1517 Queen St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Queen St NE have accessible units?
No, 1517 Queen St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Queen St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Queen St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University