1517 Queen St NE

2 Bed / 1.5 Bath House with Basement! - $200 Off First Month! - Move in by May 1st and get $200 off first month's rent!



This 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom Trinidad home features a private backyard patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Just outside this quiet street you can enjoy an outrageous sandwich at a local gem or visit any of H Streets hottest restaurants, cafes, and shops. The convenience doesn't stop there, you would have ease of access to daily necessities like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and the H St trolley!



Features:

-In-unit laundry

-Central heat and air

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Stainless steel appliances

-Granite countertops

-Large island that creates an unbeatable kitchen layout

-Spacious bonus room / basement

-Horizontal fenced backyard

-Plentiful street parking



Nearby:

-Metro: NoMa-Gallaudet U (Red Line) is 1.5mi away and the H-Street Trolley and bus lines are nearby

-Grocery: Aldi, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, MOMs Organic Market, and Giant

-Restaurants: Mother Ruckers Subs, Maketto, Indigo, Ivy City Smokehouse, Shouk, Far East Taco Grille, Stable DC, Copycat Co, Sospeso, Pow Pow, and Dangerously Delicious Pies

-Coffee: Sidamo Coffee and Tea, The Village Cafe, Shopkeepers, La Colombe Coffee, Peregrine Espresso, Jacobs Coffee House, Ebenezers Coffeehouse, Blue Bottle Coffee, and The Wydown



