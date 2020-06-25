1517 Queen St NE

Amenities
2 Bed / 1.5 Bath House with Basement! - $200 Off First Month! - Move in by May 1st and get $200 off first month's rent!
This 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom Trinidad home features a private backyard patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Just outside this quiet street you can enjoy an outrageous sandwich at a local gem or visit any of H Streets hottest restaurants, cafes, and shops. The convenience doesn't stop there, you would have ease of access to daily necessities like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and the H St trolley!
Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Features:
-In-unit laundry
-Central heat and air
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops
-Large island that creates an unbeatable kitchen layout
-Spacious bonus room / basement
-Horizontal fenced backyard
-Plentiful street parking
Nearby:
-Metro: NoMa-Gallaudet U (Red Line) is 1.5mi away and the H-Street Trolley and bus lines are nearby
-Grocery: Aldi, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, MOMs Organic Market, and Giant
-Restaurants: Mother Ruckers Subs, Maketto, Indigo, Ivy City Smokehouse, Shouk, Far East Taco Grille, Stable DC, Copycat Co, Sospeso, Pow Pow, and Dangerously Delicious Pies
-Coffee: Sidamo Coffee and Tea, The Village Cafe, Shopkeepers, La Colombe Coffee, Peregrine Espresso, Jacobs Coffee House, Ebenezers Coffeehouse, Blue Bottle Coffee, and The Wydown
*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
(RLNE4773253)