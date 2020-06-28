1515 Rhode Island Ave NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95202e9044 ---- Welcome to The Violet! Beautiful brand new luxury apartments, most with private outdoor space. High end finishes with a polished modern look, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All units are 2BR/2BA featuring wood/carpet or all concrete flooring on different floors. Amidst the vibrant energy of Brookland, The Violet offers newly built spacious two-bedroom apartments with modern appliances and finishes. Just steps from the hottest restaurants on 12th Street, Monroe Street Market, Rhode Island Row, and the Red Line Metro, to get you anywhere in the District within minutes... but with all of the amazing dining and shopping nearby, you may never want to leave! Elevator building. Roof deck. Limited garage parking at $125/mo. Pets welcome: $250 non-refundable upfront pet fee and $25/cat, $50/dog monthly pet fee. Large common roof deck using native plants giving the property a positive environmental impact and green feel. Service and companion animals welcome Professionally Managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 (202) 337-5080 EHO