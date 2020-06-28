All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1515 Rhode Island Ave NE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1515 Rhode Island Ave NE

1515 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95202e9044 ---- Welcome to The Violet! Beautiful brand new luxury apartments, most with private outdoor space. High end finishes with a polished modern look, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All units are 2BR/2BA featuring wood/carpet or all concrete flooring on different floors. Amidst the vibrant energy of Brookland, The Violet offers newly built spacious two-bedroom apartments with modern appliances and finishes. Just steps from the hottest restaurants on 12th Street, Monroe Street Market, Rhode Island Row, and the Red Line Metro, to get you anywhere in the District within minutes... but with all of the amazing dining and shopping nearby, you may never want to leave! Elevator building. Roof deck. Limited garage parking at $125/mo. Pets welcome: $250 non-refundable upfront pet fee and $25/cat, $50/dog monthly pet fee. Large common roof deck using native plants giving the property a positive environmental impact and green feel. Service and companion animals welcome Professionally Managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 (202) 337-5080 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE have any available units?
1515 Rhode Island Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE have?
Some of 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Rhode Island Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Rhode Island Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
