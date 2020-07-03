Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access lobby pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/743066707a ---- 3D Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fTvaczqA9XR Address: 1515 16th Street NW Unit 2D Washington, DC 20036 Market Rent: $2,100 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,300 for a 12 Month Lease Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED Square Feet: 554 Square Feet Parking: Street Parking Only Available On: Early August, 2019 Bedrooms: One Bedroom Bathrooms: One Bathroom Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Stacked Washer/Dryer Amenities: Secured Building, Lobby, Mail Room, Private Condo for Rent, Location location location! Application Fee: $65 Per Person Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35 Monthly Fee Move In Fee: $150 Move in Fee EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801