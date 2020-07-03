All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

1515 16th Street NW

1515 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1515 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/743066707a ---- 3D Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fTvaczqA9XR Address: 1515 16th Street NW Unit 2D Washington, DC 20036 Market Rent: $2,100 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,300 for a 12 Month Lease Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED Square Feet: 554 Square Feet Parking: Street Parking Only Available On: Early August, 2019 Bedrooms: One Bedroom Bathrooms: One Bathroom Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Stacked Washer/Dryer Amenities: Secured Building, Lobby, Mail Room, Private Condo for Rent, Location location location! Application Fee: $65 Per Person Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35 Monthly Fee Move In Fee: $150 Move in Fee EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 16th Street NW have any available units?
1515 16th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 16th Street NW have?
Some of 1515 16th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 16th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1515 16th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 16th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 16th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1515 16th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1515 16th Street NW offers parking.
Does 1515 16th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 16th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 16th Street NW have a pool?
No, 1515 16th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1515 16th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1515 16th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 16th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 16th Street NW has units with dishwashers.

