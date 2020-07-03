Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/743066707a ---- 3D Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fTvaczqA9XR Address: 1515 16th Street NW Unit 2D Washington, DC 20036 Market Rent: $2,100 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,300 for a 12 Month Lease Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED Square Feet: 554 Square Feet Parking: Street Parking Only Available On: Early August, 2019 Bedrooms: One Bedroom Bathrooms: One Bathroom Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Stacked Washer/Dryer Amenities: Secured Building, Lobby, Mail Room, Private Condo for Rent, Location location location! Application Fee: $65 Per Person Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35 Monthly Fee Move In Fee: $150 Move in Fee EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801