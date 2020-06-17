1503 Harvard St NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning & Expansive 4BR Brick TH in Columbia Heights - Welcome to this beautifully restored townhouse in the center of Columbia Heights! Close to the Columbia Heights metro & Adams Morgan restaurants and shops! Enjoy the soaring ceilings in open floor plan with charming exposed brick walls & beautiful woodwork throughout*Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry space & LUX Granite counters*large rooms! Upper level bedrooms nicely sized with well appointed bathrooms*Fully finished walk out basement with full bathroom means extra living space for you! This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a back deck and a small private yard! Stellar City-Life location, all near the bustling Columbia Heights corridor & walkable to the Columbia metro, terrific dining, shopping & entertainment choices*AVAILABLE 6.9.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



(RLNE5467668)