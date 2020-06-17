All apartments in Washington
1503 Harvard St NW
1503 Harvard St NW

1503 Harvard Street Northwest · (202) 276-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1503 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1503 Harvard St NW · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning & Expansive 4BR Brick TH in Columbia Heights - Welcome to this beautifully restored townhouse in the center of Columbia Heights! Close to the Columbia Heights metro & Adams Morgan restaurants and shops! Enjoy the soaring ceilings in open floor plan with charming exposed brick walls & beautiful woodwork throughout*Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry space & LUX Granite counters*large rooms! Upper level bedrooms nicely sized with well appointed bathrooms*Fully finished walk out basement with full bathroom means extra living space for you! This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a back deck and a small private yard! Stellar City-Life location, all near the bustling Columbia Heights corridor & walkable to the Columbia metro, terrific dining, shopping & entertainment choices*AVAILABLE 6.9.2020*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5467668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Harvard St NW have any available units?
1503 Harvard St NW has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Harvard St NW have?
Some of 1503 Harvard St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Harvard St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Harvard St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Harvard St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Harvard St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Harvard St NW offer parking?
No, 1503 Harvard St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Harvard St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Harvard St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Harvard St NW have a pool?
No, 1503 Harvard St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Harvard St NW have accessible units?
No, 1503 Harvard St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Harvard St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Harvard St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
