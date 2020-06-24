All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1500 Montello Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1500 Montello Avenue NE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1500 Montello Avenue NE

1500 Montello Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1500 Montello Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury 3BD/3.5BA plus Den Home in HOT Trinidad Available August 1! - 3BD/3.5BA beautifully renovated home available August 1st located in the trendy Trinidad area! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, clean white cabinets and granite counters. Spacious living and dining room filled with natural light. Two bedrooms plus a den upstairs with one having it's own private bathroom. This home has gorgeous hardwood flooring, and a finished basement with mini kitchen and fourth bedroom! It also includes solar panels, which reduces your electric bill each month to almost zero! House features a parking spot for one car in the back, fenced backyard, central A/C and heat, gas range, and dishwasher. Plus in-unit laundry! Elfa closet organizers keep your storage organized!

Walkable to restaurants, Trader Joe's, grocery stores, bars, breweries, and distilleries, metro, and street car in neighboring H Street Corridor, Ivy City, NOMA, and Union Market. Target coming soon. Fantastic child care center and Capital Bikeshare station steps from your front door.

Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Solar panels nearly eliminate your electric bill!

(RLNE4958598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Montello Avenue NE have any available units?
1500 Montello Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Montello Avenue NE have?
Some of 1500 Montello Avenue NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Montello Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Montello Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Montello Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Montello Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Montello Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Montello Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1500 Montello Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Montello Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Montello Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1500 Montello Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Montello Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1500 Montello Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Montello Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Montello Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University