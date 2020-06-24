1500 Montello Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury 3BD/3.5BA plus Den Home in HOT Trinidad Available August 1! - 3BD/3.5BA beautifully renovated home available August 1st located in the trendy Trinidad area! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, clean white cabinets and granite counters. Spacious living and dining room filled with natural light. Two bedrooms plus a den upstairs with one having it's own private bathroom. This home has gorgeous hardwood flooring, and a finished basement with mini kitchen and fourth bedroom! It also includes solar panels, which reduces your electric bill each month to almost zero! House features a parking spot for one car in the back, fenced backyard, central A/C and heat, gas range, and dishwasher. Plus in-unit laundry! Elfa closet organizers keep your storage organized!



Walkable to restaurants, Trader Joe's, grocery stores, bars, breweries, and distilleries, metro, and street car in neighboring H Street Corridor, Ivy City, NOMA, and Union Market. Target coming soon. Fantastic child care center and Capital Bikeshare station steps from your front door.



Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Solar panels nearly eliminate your electric bill!



