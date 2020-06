Amenities

Hi, Im subletting my apt for 1 to 3 month while Im away for an internship.

Its a newly renovated studio, with a large window, sunny and a beautiful view.

- Fully furnished

- Gym & rooftop available (free)

- Laundry in the building

- Queen size bed

- WiFi

- Downtown location, 10 min walk to the White House, Whole Foods is 2 blocks away so as great restaurants



Rent is per month plus application fee paid directly to the management office.



- No smoking/no drugs

- No pets



Thank you.