Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking new construction

Be the FIRST to live in one of these modern gems in the heart of Columbia Heights! This brand new apartment has 2 Bed + 2 full Baths, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, CUSTOM Kitchen & Designer Baths, and Oversized windows w/ 3 exposures complete this offering. The deluxe designer finishes are not to be missed! Near EVERYTHING in Columbia Heights - the city is at your fingertips! Walk Metro & too many restaurants + shops mention! Parking Available to Rent.