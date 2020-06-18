Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 Available 07/17/19 Two Level Columbia Heights Gem w/ Parking! - This incredibly charming and upgraded two level condo features gleaming hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout and is perfectly positioned between Columbia Heights and Mt Pleasant! Enter into the lofted living area, perfect for a home office, and continue through to the master bedroom complete with an ensuite with double sinks, large tile shower, and a fogged window.



Head downstairs to the large and open main living area. Beautiful countertops, a large breakfast bar, wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances make this space great for entertaining. The living area is complete with decorative fireplace and exposed brick walls. There is another bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level.

Rounding out this wonderful home is an in-unit washer/dryer and one garage parking spot. This boutique building is every renter's ideal space with a community patio and grilling area outside.



Located between Mt Pleasant and Columbia Heights, you'll have your choice for all dining and shopping needs! Grab a coffee and a crepe just up 14th St at a local favorite, Coffy Cafe. Grab a bite at one of many DC staples; & Pizza, Pho 14, or Sticky Fingers Sweets + Eats. Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Giant or Target! Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Green/Yellow lines (Columbia Heights) is a 5-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for electric. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4981107)