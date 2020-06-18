All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3

1451 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 Available 07/17/19 Two Level Columbia Heights Gem w/ Parking! - This incredibly charming and upgraded two level condo features gleaming hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout and is perfectly positioned between Columbia Heights and Mt Pleasant! Enter into the lofted living area, perfect for a home office, and continue through to the master bedroom complete with an ensuite with double sinks, large tile shower, and a fogged window.

Head downstairs to the large and open main living area. Beautiful countertops, a large breakfast bar, wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances make this space great for entertaining. The living area is complete with decorative fireplace and exposed brick walls. There is another bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level.
Rounding out this wonderful home is an in-unit washer/dryer and one garage parking spot. This boutique building is every renter's ideal space with a community patio and grilling area outside.

Located between Mt Pleasant and Columbia Heights, you'll have your choice for all dining and shopping needs! Grab a coffee and a crepe just up 14th St at a local favorite, Coffy Cafe. Grab a bite at one of many DC staples; & Pizza, Pho 14, or Sticky Fingers Sweets + Eats. Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Giant or Target! Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Green/Yellow lines (Columbia Heights) is a 5-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for electric. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4981107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 have any available units?
1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Harvard St NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
