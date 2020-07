Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Literally about 50 feet from metro station. Hardwood floors in rooms and ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom. This is an absolutely beautiful apartment. Just minutes from the "H" Street corridor and minutes from I295/I395/I495. Close to state-of-the-art community center with swimming pools, tennis courts, soccer field, etc.Minimum credit score to qualify is 600, minimum income requirement is $3,600.00/month. Washer/dryer included in the unit. Furniture is optional.